Triple H Shares WWE’s Plans to Take Over the World

WWE just launched a new Performance Center in London. And according to Triple H, WWE‘s strategy for global conquest will look eerily similar to the hostile takeover from Independence Day.

In an interview with The National, Triple H explained that London is just the beginning for new WWE headquarters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Replicating this, at various places around the globe now, is going to reward the passion of the people in those regions that want to do this for a living and are willing to work harder than anybody else to make it happen. So, this is step one and it’s happening over, and over, and over again around the world,” he said.

The first Performance Center was built in Orlando, FL and has been used to house developing wrestlers and rehab established stars. But now that WWE has officially expanded to London, they’re already looking to add more locations.

“I can tell you there will be a performance center in India. here will be a performance center in the Middle East. There will, more than likely, be a performance center in Latin America. We will be replicating this process around the globe, all over,” he said.

While Triple H thinks India and South America can bear fruit, setting up shop in the Middle East also seems like a real possibility.

“I see that, as you said, the product is very big there [in the Middle East], very successful there, there’s a lot of people that have a very strong interest in it,” Triple said. “If we go in the Middle East and we start to recruit there and we see that all of a sudden there’s this massive interest, there’s [a] massive depth of people that we feel have the ability to succeed, then we would go there first, or quicker.”

By now, there’s no denying that WWE is more global institution than a wrestling promotion. WWE has never been able to get its product in front of more people, and there are no signs of this expansive growth stopping.

With FOX’s $1 billion bet, WWE is in prime position to reach new heights. While domestic growth will always be a priority, WWE is taking its circus across the globe on a regular basis. Just recently, Fightful.com reported that WWE will return to Saudi Arabia on May 3 for yet another massive event.