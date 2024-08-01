Trish Stratus Reveals She Suffered a Serious Injury at WWE Payback

Trish Stratus returned to wrestling on a semi-regular basis last year after having not competed in a ring since 2019. She has had various stints in the ring over the years since her retirement but in 2023 she pushed herself to places she had never gone before. In September of 2023 Stratus and Becky Lynch culminated their months long feud in a steel cage match at WWE Payback. It was her first time competing in a match that brutal and although Lynch walked out the victor, fans applauded Stratus for her capabilities in the match. However, following that match, Stratus suffered a pretty serious injury which could explain some of her absence from television.

Trish Stratus Reveals Concussion Injury After WWE Payback

In an interview with Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Stratus commented on the viral fan moment from her entrance where she told a fan to “shut the f–k up.” As it turns out, she had no recollection of the moment after the fact because she was concussed. “Afterwards, my team was like, ‘That moment with the fan is going viral.’ ‘What moment?’ ‘Before you went in, when you talked to the fan.’ ‘I have zero recollection of that.’ I was concussed. I don’t think anybody knows that, but I was concussed after that cage match. I didn’t remember anything, anyway. Later on, I watched it back. If you know me, I’m sassy, for sure, but I was like, ‘Oh, did I do that?’ I’m very camera-aware and PC. I was 100% in character. That was a real character moment. I was in” (h/t: Fightful).

The WWE Hall of Famer has yet to make her in-ring return in WWE although she has hosted several events, including Money in the Bank in Toronto where she introduced surprise guest John Cena. She has previously stated that if she gets back into the ring, she wants to make sure she’s at “100%.” Several WWE superstars have come forward either issuing a challenge for a dream match or they’re looking to finish things once and for all. Stratus is a multi-time women’s champion in WWE and is highly regarded as one of the best women’s wrestlers ever.

“If I say I go back and stuff, it needs to be for something really great,” Stratus told Gorilla Position back in March. “It needs to be a really great story. I’m all about story, I’m all about character forwarding, and so if it’s a great story that we can put forth, it’s something I certainly would approach. And I know I do have enough gas in the tank, so that’s good to go, I can check that box. It depends on who would be presented to me creatively” (h/t: Wrestling Inc.)

