WWE’s Tiffany Stratton Teases Potential Match With Trish Stratus

At WWE Money in the Bank, the women stole the show with the women’s ladder match for the briefcase. Six stars with all the potential, some who have never wrestled in a ladder match or in a Money in the Bank match for that matter, worked to earn a future title opportunity any time, any place. Several women got very close — including Chelsea Green who was tipped off a ladder onto two tables — but ultimately, it was “Tiffy Time” in Toronto.

After winning the briefcase which Tiffany Stratton told Comicbook she has big plans to decorate, she came face to face with Trish Stratus. The WWE Hall of Famer hasn’t shied away from letting fans know she wants a match with the young star who resembles her in a lot of ways. The backstage segment made fans excited about a future match, especially because it seems as though Stratus isn’t ready to fully retire again just yet.

Stratus gave advice to the former NXT Women’s Champion, warning her not to get too arrogant or ahead of herself. She let Stratton know that it only matters what happens after she cashes in that will determine if she becomes a future Hall of Famer or if she’s just another face roaming backstage.

WWE’s Tiffany Stratton Is Ready To Fight Trish Stratus

At the Money in the Bank press conference, Stratton made it known she is ready to step into the ring with Stratus. “Listen, those are two different generations. Trish, Trishy, Trishy Time, she is one of my idols in professional wrestling, and I am ready to get in the ring with the GOAT” (h/t: Fightful).

Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus?!



The last time Stratus competed in a WWE ring was back at WWE Payback last September against Becky Lynch in her first-ever steel cage match. She had been feuding with Lynch for several months after her heel turn on Lynch and Lita. She has previously stated that if she were to come back to WWE, she would want to make sure she’s at “100%” and it would have to be the right story. She also has a lot of history with Zoey Stark who was another competitor in this year’s Money in the Bank ladder match. This was acknowledged when the two had a face off on-screen this week and it’s a story Stark hopes to revisit at some point.

