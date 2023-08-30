Trish Stratus on Criticisms Surrounding How WWE Has Booked Her Feud With Becky Lynch

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch have been feuding since mid-April and their program will seemingly culminate this Saturday at WWE's Payback pay-per-view inside of a Steel Cage. While the matches between the two have been well-received, fans started criticizing how WWE was handling the pair when they were completely absent from SummerSlam earlier this month in Detroit. Stratus addressed that discourse in a new interview with The New York Post, noting it will all be fine if things end on a satisfying and entertaining note.

"At the end of the day, as long as we deliver, as long as we leave the fans entertained, satisfied, Stratus-fied that's what my goal is to come here and do the things we never got to do, show them something they've never see before. I didn't expect to be sipping lemonade for six months straight. Me coming here, I'm gonna prove myself when I beat Becky Lynch, arguably the best of this generation. I kind of feel like I did that in May. I'm kind of like, if Becky wasn't so obsessed with me I feel like we could have cut this feud a long time ago and I could have gone on to do other things in this current women's division, which is so intriguing to me," Stratus said

"I know things were kind of lost, like 'Oh this is running on and it's dragging.' Whatever," she later added. "Sure we all feel like that. I'm sure people thought The Usos' [Bloodline] story was dragging as well, but boy did they deliver at WrestleMania. To me, it's when we get in the cage and people are committed to what we can do and what this generational face-off means, this unique opportunity to showcase what we can do, I'm pretty excited about it."

Triple H on Why Lynch vs. Stratus Wasn't on SummerSlam

Paul "Triple H" Levesque addressed the conversation surrounding Lynch vs. Stratus (and the lack of a title defense for Rhea Ripley) being left off SummerSlam during the post-show press conference.

"There was a lot of banter I saw this week about matches being cut, which is the word that was used. But nothing was cut. There was no card announced. If we don't have more things in the pocket ready to go for a PLE than can fit in the PLE, I've done a terrible job," Levesque said. "Because there's always an injury waiting around the corner. There's always a moment that changes everything. And when one creative thing changes, it changes the trajectory of everything. So if you don't have more stuff than you need ready to go, you've failed. Then you get to the unfortunate place where, 'I've got too much stuff.' I don't know about any of you, that show as plenty long tonight. If it would've been longer, it would've been bad.

"So there comes a time when you say, 'Well does everything get shorter time? Does everything get rushed? Or do we move things around and shift it and give it a bigger spotlight?' As a performer, for me, I'd rather have the bigger spotlight," he added.

