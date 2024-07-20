Tubi Reportedly Interested in Acquiring Wrestling Programming

As WWE heads into its largest deal yet with Netflix in 2025 which will bring WWE Raw and original programming to the platform, it has opened doors for several other companies to reach major deals of their own. AEW President Tony Khan explained how WWE’s deal has benefitted AEW in many ways, and it appears that a new platform is hoping to cash in on the success of professional wrestling by acquiring a promotion of their own.

Fightful Select is reporting that free streaming platform Tubi is interested in investing in a wrestling program to platform but they are apparently looking to build it from the ground up. Instead of acquiring a promotion that already exists, they are looking to start something of their own. With professional wrestling at one of the hottest points it has ever been, there are many people looking to break into the business.

Freddie Prinze Jr., actor and an ex-WWE writer, has discussed his process of creating his own promotion and attempting to strike a television deal. He’s taken fans on every step of the journey on his podcast, providing some exciting and not so exciting updates on how it’s going. A few years back Tubi was interested in acquiring MLW but an ugly anti-trust lawsuit which accused WWE of interfering in the deal began in 2022 and was settled a year later. It’s no surprise Tubi would be looking to start from scratch this time.

Professional Wrestling at an All-Time High

When AEW was founded in 2019 and they secured their first television deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, it created opportunity in wrestling for the first time in decades. With them in negotiations for their next deal that will likely shape the landscape of things moving forward. AEW isn’t the only promotion to spring into the mainstream scene over the last few years, TNA is currently the hottest its been in a long time due to their ongoing partnership with WWE.

This has seen incredible success for TNA in particular who is seeing record numbers in ticket sales. The two companies have performed several talent exchanges in the last few months. Women’s Wrestling is much of the same with WOW – Women of Wrestling. As they are on nearly every television screen in the United States, it was reported in 2022 by The New York Times that WOW was the highest viewed wrestling promotion outside of WWE and AEW.

