Two More Former Stars Reportedly Returning to WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment looks to be bringing back another pair of former stars. PWInsider reports that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are set to return to WWE, with some sources believing that the two could be back on Monday Night Raw as early as this month. This comes after Anderson and Gallows were spotted alongside AJ Styles where they were said to be "likely [filming] something for WWE."

Known collectively as the Good Brothers, Anderson and Gallows have been away from WWE since April 2020. They were last seen at WWE WrestleMania 36, helping Styles in his Boneyard Match against The Undertaker. After exiting WWE, the Good Brothers went to Impact Wrestling where they captured the Impact Tag Team Titles on three separate occasions. The Good Brothers would be some of the first to walk through the Forbidden Door as well, as they showed up on AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash Night 1 to help former stablemate Kenny Omega. They aligned with both Omega and the Young Bucks, a trio they had previously rubbed shoulders with in New Japan Pro Wrestling's Bullet Club, and were subsequently involved in major AEW storylines such as Bryan Danielson's debut and Hangman Page's ascent to the AEW World Championship.

It wouldn't take long for the Good Brothers to appear in NJPW again either. They popped back up in what many consider to be their home promotion in Summer 2021 and went on to win the inaugural NJPW Strong Tag Team Turbulence tournament. Anderson and Gallows rejoined Bullet Club earlier this year.

If the duo is in fact WWE bound, it seems like there could be a reunion with Styles in the cards. Styles is currently fighting a numbers game against The Judgment Day, and a returning Anderson and Gallows would help him even the odds. With WWE Survivor Series: War Games coming up next month, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque could be looking to bring The OC back together to square off against Judgment Day in the double ring cage match.

As for when the Good Brothers could show up on WWE TV, it will likely have to wait for a couple of weeks. Anderson currently reigns as NJPW's NEVER Openweight Champion and is scheduled to defend that title against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka, Japan on November 5th. Unless he relinquishes that title ahead of time, Anderson will likely finish up his NJPW commitments before showing face in WWE.

