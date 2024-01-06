Two Major WWE Superstars Declare for the Royal Rumble at New Year's Revolution SmackDown

The Royal Rumble was front and center during this week's New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown, as WWE revealed a huge main event featuring the Tribal Chief and a host of opposition. During the show, two more WWE superstars declared for the Royal Rumble, and both are strong competitors that could walk away with the win. First, the Women's Rumble match got a big new addition in The EST, as Bianca Belair revealed to Damage CTRL that she was now involved in the match. The Men's Rumble match also got a boost, as Bobby Lashley revealed he will be a part of the match, and he might have some help from the Street Profits.

Lashley came out to the ring alongside Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, and Lashley was just looking to gloat a bit and make his big announcement. That announcement was that he would be entering the Rumble match, but the celebration was cut short by Karrion Kross and Scarlett. The duo wasn't alone though, as Paul Ellering was by their side.

That meant the Authors of Pain were nearby, and that turned out to be the case, as Akam and Rezar stormed the ring and attacked Lashley, Ford, and Dawkins. Then Kross ran to the ring to even the numbers, and the new group successfully took down the big-time faction and stood tall in the middle of the ring.

Belair's journey to the Rumble was less chaotic, as she approached Damage CTRL backstage and revealed that she was declaring for the Rumble. While she doesn't have any issues with Sky at the moment, she did reveal she has issues with Bayley, and the two will face each other in the ring to settle the score before the Rumble arrives.

The Rumble matches are still far from complete, but new names are being added every week. There will also be some slots reserved for surprises like returning superstars, legends, NXT superstars, and perhaps a new signing. So far the Men's match includes Lashley, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Shinsuke Nakamura. The Women's Royal Rumble match includes Belair, Becky Lynch, Mia Jax, and Bayley. You can find the full card for the Royal Rumble so far below.

Royal Rumble:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Becky Lynch, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, and TBD

Men's Royal Rumble Match: Cody Rhodes, Bobby Lashley, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, and TBD

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs Kevin Owens

Are you excited for the Rumble? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all thins wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!