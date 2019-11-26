Tyson Fury Claims He Could Beat Brock Lesnar in 30 Seconds

Tyson Fury claimed his match with Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel would be the only time the lineal heavyweight champion would step inside a WWE ring. But based on recent comments he made on the True Geordie podcast, “The Gypsy King” is already putting out the idea of a match with reigning WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Fury beat Strowman via countout in Saudi Arabia after hitting him off the apron with a knockout punch, while Lesnar forced Cain Velasquez to tap in just two minutes on the same show. Along with teasing the idea of a match, Fury claimed he’d knock the former UFC Heavyweight Champion out in under a minute in a real fight.

“Yeah, I fancy a fight with Brock, for sure,” Fury said (h/t WrestleZone for transcript). “I watched a few of his fights. (He’s) pretty handy, but I can flatten him. In a WWE match or in a proper fight, I can flatten Brock Lesnar in 30 seconds.”

Fury kept going, listing UFC Heavyweights he felt he could beat, including reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic. The reigning champ reportedly hauled in roughly $15 million for his match with WWE, though he admitted it did anger his boxing promoter Frank Warren for fear that he might injure himself so close to his next big fight.

“He said ‘I think this is a really bad idea’. Frank along with everyone else in my team was like ‘concentrate on your job, you are not a showman or a movie star’,” Fury said in an interview with Ariel Helwani leading up to the match. “He said you could get injured and what happens if the cut re-opens or if you get injured shoulders.

“If we lived our lives on ‘what if’ we would never do anything,” he added. “These are once in a lifetime opportunities.”

Fury’s next boxing match will be a rematch against reigning WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder on Feb. 22. The two fought to a draw back in December 2018.

After defeating Velasquez, Lesnar continued his feud with Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series when he successfully retained his title in a No Holds Barred match. Mysterio won the United States Championship the following night, leaving Lesnar without a program for the immediate future.

WWE will wrap up its schedule with two more WWE Network events in December — Starrcade on Dec. 1 in Duluth, Georgia, and TLC on Dec. 15 in Minneapolis.