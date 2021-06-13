UFC 263: Nate Diaz Loses to Leon Edwards By Unanimous Decision

✖

Nate Diaz had to accept defeat at UFC 263 as Leon Edwards notched an impressive victory. A lot of the eyes were on main event match with Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori. But, this match was wild from start to finish. Edwards surely cemented his status as a Welterweight contender with this W. Diaz ended up losing in a unanimous decision, but the final round was amazing to watch. The Stockton native had Edwards woozy in the fifth. An exchange that wouldn’t have looked out of place in Dragon Ball Z led to the crowd thinking this one could have been over. Edwards managed to lock in a hold to prevent any further damage and late catastrophe. There’s no question that this was a hard-fought fight where both combatants were supremely prepared and focused on their opponents. One has to wonder what’s next for Diaz after a bit of a stumble in his last two appearances.

The always mercurial Colby Covington poked fun at both fighters ahead of tonight’s action on Instagram. It’s always a bit of a production with him as he dissected some of the other matches on the card as well.

NATE DIAZ SHOULD OF WENT FOR THE KILL ‼️ WHAT A FIGHT ‼️#UFC263 pic.twitter.com/RvEoKsPOb9 — Javier Urquieta (@DeJesusUrquieta) June 13, 2021

He began, “Greeting nerds and virgins. America’s champ is back with America’s pick of the week brought to you by Colby Covington Inc. and the undisputed king of the sports book MyBookie.ag. It’s been a while, and I know the people miss me, the ‘People’s champ’ missed you too. So we’re back to give you our pick for UFC 263. And I know what you are all thinking, you probably think I am going to talk about ‘The Stockton Soy Boy’ or ‘Edward Scissorhands’. But MyBookie doesn’t pay me to talk about preliminary fighters. MyBookie pays me to talk about headliners and title fights.”

“So we’re back to talk about the title fight rematch between Moreno and Figueiredo. And I know what you’re thinking, Moreno looked good in his last fight against washed up Cerrone. But that is not saying much, because Masvidal did the same thing, and we know how good he is… So we’re taking my man Deiveson Figueiredo and we’re going to slam that money line and we are going to make our own economic stimulus,” Covington concluded.

