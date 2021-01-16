Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card Following SmackDown

✖

The WWE Royal Rumble match card received a major shake-up on SmackDown this week. In the closing moments of the show, Kevin Owens was revealed to have taken Adam Pearce's spot in the Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns at the Rumble. Not only that, but the match will now be a Last Man Standing Match. Additionally, we had a new entrant revealed for the men's Rumble match.

The updated WWE Royal Rumble 2021 card is as follows:

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bill Goldberg

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, and 23 others TBA

Nia Jax, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and 24 others TBA

Uso's entrance in the Rumble was revealed earlier during SmackDown. He announced that should he win, he would challenge Raw's WWE Champion, either Drew McIntyre or Bill Goldberg. He referred to Goldberg as "Oldberg." Uso said that he and Reigns want to rule both shows rather than just Friday nights.

As of the last betting odds release, Daniel Bryan is favored to win this year's Rumble. He wrestled Cesaro in a very good match on Friday night during SmackDown; a match that was won clean by Cesaro.

