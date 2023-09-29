Vickie Guerrero Almost Managed Another AEW Star

Vickie Guerrero has gone down as one of the more memorable managers of the 21st century. The wife of the late Eddie Guerrero began appearing on WWE TV alongside her husband in the mid-2000s and went on to be a consistent on-screen character in the years after his passing. Vickie worked as an occasional authority figure but is most known for managing. She first was paired with WWE Hall of Famer Edge before backing Layla and Michelle McCool, even getting in the ring with the tag team known as LayCool. Vickie's most notable managerial role came alongside Dolph Ziggler in 2010, who she managed until 2012.

Vickie began making appearances for AEW in 2019, first serving as a guest commentator. She eventually joined the AEW team on a full-time basis, backing Nyla Rose. Vickie went on to debut Andrade El Idolo as her next client in Summer 2021, but that partnership fizzled out before it ever truly picked up steam. Vickie would depart AEW earlier this year.

Canceled AEW Plans For Vickie Guerrero Revealed

(Photo: AEW)

Speaking to Perched On The Top Rope, AEW star Lance Archer revealed that he was almost paired with Vickie Guerrero when he debuted in March 2020.

"I'm trying to remember specifically. They were bringing Vickie [Vickie Guerrero] in at the time. I think Vickie was one of the possibilities," Archer recalled.

Archer would end up debuting as WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts's mystery client in one of the final episodes of AEW Dynamite before the sporting world went crowd-less during the global pandemic.

"Ultimately, it was decided Jake and I together, especially with his style and character and my style and character, it fit well together," Archer continued. "Not that Vickie and I couldn't and wouldn't have worked, it would have just been such a difference between who she is and what I was."

Archer went on to praise Roberts, noting the popular former wrestler helped him define his character.

"Some people were like, 'You don't need to be with Jake.' Jake was amazing for me, not only on-screen, but behind the scenes, because he helped me find a voice for the Murderhawk Monster," Archer said. "I knew how to be when I walked out that curtain and got in the ring and had really come into my own as far as the character was concerned. Jake was really helpful in helping me learn to speak. I haven't done a lot of speaking in AEW, but we did a lot of promo stuff back on Dark and there were a few opportunities to have promos on Dynamite. That's where I think Jake helped me the most. He's been invaluable to me in my career and also a really good friend."