Vince McMahon Announces Fatal Four Way for Universal Championship Shot at Royal Rumble

All of a sudden it’s open season for the Universal Championship. And in the name of Ruthless Aggression, Vince McMahon just announced a match to determine who will face Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

After Braun Strowman’s limo attack, McMahon stripped him of his Royal Rumble opportunity. An hour later, McMahon announced that John Cena, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, and Baron Corbin will meet in a Fatal Four Way match on Raw to filled Strowman’s spot.

After news of Strowman losing his date with Lesnar made rounds, WWE Superstars began to clamor for his spot. However before a riot could break out, McMahon hit the ring, signaling to the WWE Universe that something big was about to happen.

Then John Cena’s music hit.

Cena stood face to face with McMahon and cut a spirited promo that ended with him declaring he’s ready to his pursue his 17th—and record-breaking—WWE Championship. But just as it looked like McMahon was ready to grant the opportunity, McIntyre came out. Then Corbin. Then Balor.

It was Balor who may have made the best impression as he underlined that he was the only one in the ring with a Universal Championship to his name. Even more, Balor squared up to McMahon and accused the WWE boss of overlooking him. Instead of apologizing, McMahon said Balor didn’t have enough “beef” to hang with the likes of Cena, McIntyre, or Corbin. Those were fighting words for Balor and a scrum broke out, one that left McIntyre standing tall. McMahon announced the Fatal Four Way soon after.