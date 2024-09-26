Watch: AEW's Bryan Danielson Chokes Out Jon Moxley on Dynamite

A shot at the AEW World Title was on the line in the main event of tonight's AEW Dynamite, with Jon Moxley looking to take down Darby Allin and take his Title shot at WrestleDream against Bryan Danielson. The match was brutal at times, with Allin bleeding from the mouth and getting hit with steel steps and slammed on the ripped-up floor. Allin would eventually fall to Mox, but that wasn't the end of the story, as Bryan Danielson ran out to get some payback. Danielson choked Mox with a tie and had to be torn off of him by the BCC, and the two will now face each other at WrestleDream. You can watch the moment play out in the video below.

Aggressive From The Start

The bell rang and Mox immediately knocked Allin to the mat, following that up by throwing Allin into the turnbuckle and delivering hard punches to Allin's head. Moxley continued to deliver a beatdown to Allin by kicking him in his back, and when he rolled over he was bleeding from his mouth thanks to the turnbuckle attack earlier.



Moxley then put Allin's leg on the bottom rope and stomped on it, but Allin wasn't close to giving up. Allin came back with punches and strikes, but then Moxley whipped Allin into the opposite turnbuckle so fast it sent Allin flying to the floor. Moxley continued to stay aggressive, but Allin was able to buy himself some space briefly, and he capitalized by putting Moxley's arm inside the ringpost and hammering Mox with strikes.



Marina had to help Moxley get his arm out, but Allin didn't let up, speeding through the ring and knocking Moxley into the barricade. Allin got a chair but Marina got in his way, which was long enough for Mox to recover and slam Allin down onto the ring apron. Marina would interfere and stomp on Allin a few times while the referee was busy with Mox.

Moxley then put his foot on Darby's head and pushed him against the ring post, following up with a piledriver in the ring, but Allin was able to kick out of the cover attempt. Mox and Marina continued to deliver more punishment to Allin, and Allin couldn't seem to even get a moment to breathe, eating a clothesline in the ring before a cover attempt.

Allin finally turned the tables though, dropkicking Mox into the barricade off his chair. Allin went for a pin but Mox kicked out, and Allin then took the cover off the turnbuckle. Allin tried to throw him into it but Mox was able to avoid it. The action spilled out to ringside, where Mox ripped up the mats on the floor and exposed the planks underneath. Allin was able to throw Mox into the steel steps, but he missed a dive and fell hard onto the floor. Then Moxley threw him up in the air and slammed him down on the steel steps, starting the count.

Getting Some Payback

Allin broke the count and Mox was quite frustrated that he wouldn't stay down. Allin got rocked by a strike but then he sidestepped a charge and almost got the pin, but Mox kicked out. Allin went up top and went for the Coffin Drop but Mox caught him and locked in the submission. Somehow Allin got to the bottom rope and broke the hold, and Mox took him up top and locked in a choke. Allin countered and then bit Mox's head, but Mox was able to counter and slam Allin down with an Avalanche. That was it for Allin, and Mox is now the new Number One contender for the AEW World Championship.



Then Danielson came out and started to strangle Moxley with a tie, and it took all of the BCC to separate him from Mox. Danielson got some backup as well, and that's when Danielson told Mox he would kick his a** at WrestleDream.

What did you think of the match, and what do you want to see Danielson do next? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!