Watch: Dash Wilder Falls Down During WWE SmackDown Entrance

As The Revival prepared to face off with Shorty G and Mustafa Ali during this week’s WWE SmackDown, the match got off to a little bit of an embarrassing start.

As Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson made their way out to the ring, Wilder fell at the top of the entrance ramp. Quick on his feet (no pun intended), Wilder quickly called out to his partner to actually point out that he fell to make it a joke and to laugh it off rather than being embarrassed about it and trying to awkwardly recover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the footage below.

Dash Wilder fell on their entrance LMAO #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/ZESIvVCGWk — devin ✩ {fan account} (@ramblinsrabbit) December 14, 2019

This Sunday at WWE TLC, The Revival will take on The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a Ladder Match. Injured New Day member Xavier Woods noticed the fall and also tweeted about it from home.

Later in the night, Wilder himself responded to the incident.

Ok everyone, that’s enough. — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) December 14, 2019

The updated card for WWE TLC is as follows:

Non-Title Match

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz TLC Match

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match – Ladder Match

The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

The New Day (c) vs. The Revival Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match – TLC Match

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch Tables Match

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana)

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana) WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

The Viking Raiders (c) vs. TBD

Which match at WWE TLC are you looking forward to most? Let us know in the comments section below and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all the latest in the world of WWE.