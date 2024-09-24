Watch: Dominik Mysterio Channels Eddie Guerrero on WWE Monday Night Raw

To open tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan arrived to the show in style with a Rey Mysterio-esque ride. The Judgment Day duo rolled into the arena in the iconic cherry red Lucha Low Rider that Rey Mysterio rolled around WrestleMania 39 in paying homage to the late Eddie Guerrero. They were there to celebrate but Rhea Ripley very quickly rained on their parade. She doesn't care about their little victory lap, she wants to get down to business ahead of WWE Bad Blood next weekend. Morgan teased Ripley about her knee, wondering if that's what she came to the ring to announce -- her not being cleared to compete.

In May Dom spoke with ComicBook about paying homage to Eddie in his career in which he pokes fun at his storyline from the early 2000s. "I mean, I think so, you know, if you look at wrestling, everyone does everyone's moves, right? Who gives a s***. But at the end of the day, if you look back in the history books and you watch the Eddie Guerrero promo, you think next time you judge me for doing anything. You remember who he said was gonna carry on the Guerrero name. Just throwing that [out there] at the end of the day. He knew something we all didn't in 2005, 20 plus years ago. He knew something that we all didn't know. So I'm just doing old pops a favor at this point."

Unfortunately for Morgan, Ripley said quite the opposite. She's more than cleared to wrestle Morgan for the Women's World Championship, she's actually there to address Dirty Dom. As he loves to meddle in Morgan's matches and has prevented Ripley from beating her in the past, he will have nowhere to run next weekend. While many fans have expected to see the two women inside a cage, it is Dominik who will be in a cage -- a shark cage, that is.

He will be hanging above the ring, helpless and unable to help Morgan retain her championship. While that handles Dom, there are still several other members of the group that even Priest can't fend off by himself. In recent weeks Jey Uso has aligned with the duo, so perhaps he will help Mami pull out a victory over her rival once and for all.

What do you think of Dom and Liv's new ride? Are you excited to see Ripley challenge at Bad Blood? Let me know your thoughts on X and Bluesky @haleyanne_!