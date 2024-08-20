Rey Mysterio Wants Mask vs. Mullet and Mustache Match Against Dominik Mysterio to Complete WWE Trilogy

Dominik Mysterio is bent on getting a victory over his deadbeat dad. Back at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, the second-generation wrestler turned on his father, Rey Mysterio, attacking him in front of the Welsh crowd and joining The Judgment Day in the process. This began an eight-month long feud between the two, which culminated at WWE WrestleMania 39. Despite Rey’s insistence that he would not fight his son, he was pushed beyond his breaking point weeks before the Showcase of the Immortals and agreed to a match, which he won. This past July, Rey defeated Dominik once again in singles competition on WWE Monday Night Raw.

Rey Mysterio Pitches Mask vs. Mullet and Mustache Match

When that third bout between father and son comes, the legendary luchador wants some substantial stakes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to ComicBook at Fanatics Fest in New York City, Rey Mysterio revealed that he is willing to put his mask on the line in a third bout against Dominik Mysterio.

“If that trilogy does happen, and when it does, I am willing to put my mask on the line,” Rey said. “And he loves his mullet so much, so I would be expecting for him to put his mullet on the line. That or his Dirty Sanchez (mustache).”

Rey responded enthusiastically when ComicBook’s Liam Crowley suggested both Dominik’s mullet and mustache are put up for grabs in this hypothetical threequel.

Dominik is currently entangled in inter-faction warfare within The Judgment Day. Earlier this month at WWE SummerSlam, Dominik turned on longtime partner Rhea Ripley and officially aligned with WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. Hours later, Finn Balor cost Damian Priest the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. This led to a new-look Judgment Day forming, that being the unit of Dominik, Morgan, Balor, Carlito, and JD McDonagh while Ripley and Priest have broken off into their own two-man power trip known as The Terror Twins.

Rey has often stood opposite The Judgment Day during the past couple of months but has not been involved in a substantial premium live event feud since WWE WrestleMania 40, when he and Andrade teamed to defeat Santos Escobar and Dominik. At 49 years old, Rey’s career is beginning to wind down, and he nearly considered hanging up his mask in 2019, but Dominik ultimately convinced him to stay in the ring. Rey has had over 250 matches since and has spent limited time on the shelf.