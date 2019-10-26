Bray Wyatt’s ‘Firefly Funhouse’ Returns On WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse segment returned this week on WWE SmackDown.

The set looked virtually the same as before and featured Wyatt and the rest of his puppets having a funeral for Ramblin’ Rabbit, noting that he was lsot during Rollins’ attack on RAW a couple of weeks ago.

Wyatt said that Rabitt always wanted an open casket. he then pulled a bloodied puppet out of the casket, told him “good night sweet prince” and gave him a kiss. The rabbit then started making noises and came back to life, with Wyatt saying, “Yowie wowie! It worked! You’re alive.”

Moments later, Mercy the Buzzard chomped on Rabbit to apparently kill him once again. Wyatt ended the segment waving and saying “That’s all we have for today. See you at Crown Jewel.”

Wyatt will wrestle Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship next Thursday at WWE Crown Jewel in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. The match is also advertised as one that “can’t be stopped for any reason,” an obvious nod to the controversy surrounding the stoppage of their match back at Hell In A Cell.

