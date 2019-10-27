Watch: Hulk Hogan Has Heated Exchange With Man at Lounge

After being exiled from WWE in 2015, Hulk Hogan has returned to the company in recent months and has a featured position on next week’s WWE Crown Jewel show from Saudi Arabia.

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair are each sponsoring a team in a big five on five tag team match at the event. Hogan was on SmackDown on Friday night to help promote the match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It appears that it was during his recent trip to WWE television that Hogan had a confrontation with a fan which was spread online via Barstool Sports. Hogan appears to be at some type of lounge having a confrontation with said fan. He’s even wearing the same “Hulk’s Rules” t-shirt that he wore during SmackDown.

While the start of the confrontation is not shown in the video, what we do so see is entertaining to say the least.

Hogan essentially punks out the fan for disturbing him or making whatever comments that he did. Hogan appears to asks the guy if he wants to step outside and says, “You know what, brother? I got a right to have a few moments by myself. Let me tell you something, brother the last time I had a Shirley Temple was when me and your wife got together.”

Hogan proceeds to tell the man that he needs to calm down and has no idea who he is dealing with. Eventually, both sides calm down and Hogan tells someone off camera that he loves him before walking off.

Check out the video below.