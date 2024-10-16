Watch: Kevin Owens Threatens WWE With Mysterious Video Ultimatum

Kevin Owens has been in the thick of a lot of chaos recently, brawling with Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton over the past few weeks. Owens tried to state his case on last week’s SmackDown, but his microphone was cut off before he could really start to say anything. That led to a brawl that put him on opposite sides with Orton, and then things went to another level later in the night between the two former friends. Now Owens has taken to social media and threatened WWE with an ultimatum, saying that if they don’t release a mysterious video on this week’s SmackDown he will release it himself. You can watch what he had to say right here.

An Unexpected Ultimatum

The video has Owens looking pretty sullen about how things have played out, and he revealed that he gave WWE a video to play during Monday Night Raw, but they didn’t play it. “Um, ever since Bad Blood there’s been a lot of questions about why I did what I did to Cody. There’s been a lot of judgements too, people judging me for what I did. And as much as I’d love to explain myself and give my side of the story and speak my mind, WWE has not allowed me to do that,” Owens said.

“They have done the opposite actually, they’ve tried to shut me up it seems, because they wouldn’t let me come to SmackDown. They told me to stay home last Friday, even though I belong there. And when I showed up anyway they cut my mic, and did everything they could for me not to be able to talk,” Owens said.

“And then over the weekend I sent them a video that I hope they would air on Raw last night, but they didn’t. So nobody could hear what I have to say, but of course, they have plenty of time for Cody, but not for me. And look the last thing I want to do is do this on social media, because I hate, I hate it. So I’m giving them until Friday, this Friday on SmackDown, to air my video so that people can hear what I have to say, and if they don’t, I guess I’ll post it here,” Owens said.

The Story So Far

This whole issue between Owens and, well, everyone at this point, stems from his close friendship with Rhodes. Owens was one of Rhodes’ staunchest allies throughout his time fighting The Bloodline, which is why he took it so personally when Rhodes said yes to teaming up with Roman Reigns to take on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Since then Owens and Rhodes have had issues, but then Owens took it to another gear and attacked Rhodes outside of his tour bus after Bad Blood.

Then Orton got involved, as he was trying to talk Owens down and patch things up between all three friends. Unfortunately, that didn’t go so well, with Owens attacking Orton in the parking lot and speeding off. Now all three superstars have issues, and Owens seems to think this video will help explain things and allow fans to understand why he did what he did. We’ll just have to wait and see if WWE plays the video during SmackDown or if Owens has to release it himself.

