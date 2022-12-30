Watch WWE Referee Hit Sami Zayn with a Stunner

Tomorrow night's WWE SmackDown will have Sami Zayn teaming up with Roman Reigns to take on the team of Kevin Owens and John Cena, and he very well could end up on the wrong side of the Stone Cold Stunner during that match. Thing is we didn't have to wait to see that happen though, as last night Zayn got in the face of referee Jessika Carr at a live event and ended up getting a Stunner from her, setting him up for another Stunner from Kevin Owens and a loss. The exchange is great and you can watch the full video via Mitchell Cook below.

As you can see in the video, Zayn was livid and kept pointing his finger in Carr's face. She was trying to keep her cool and even turned away form him at one point to try and take a breath, but then she quickly turned around, kicked him in the stomach, and hit him with a Stunner right in the center of the ring.

Owens then came in the ring and couldn't believe it, looking pretty impressed with Carr's Stunner, while Zayn was stammering around the ring. Owens wanted in on the fun and he delivered another Stunner to Zayn and knocked him down to the mat, and he covered him for the win.

This is just one more issue that Zayn will have with Owens, and on last week's SmackDown Zayn went off on both Owens and John Cena. Owens recruited Cena to team-up with him in this week's tag team match against Zayn and Roman Reigns, and Zayn called out both Owens and Cena in an epic promo.

"And then of all things you want to bring back John Cena to try to upstage me to upstage us, to try and steal the show? I've got news for you. We are the show! Kevin, listen very closely, And John Cena, I don't know where the hell you've been, but I don't care," Zayn said. "We are going to destroy you. We are going to rip you apart. We are going to leave you mangled. Because you are stepping to the Bloodline, and when that happens, you get smashed. So prepare next week to do what every WWE superstar has done and what this city is about to do, and that's to acknowledge the Tribal Chief."

