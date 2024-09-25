Watch WWE's Wes Lee Bring Up Zachary Wentz's Fiancé in NSFW NXT Exchange

Tonight's WWE NXT closes out the chapter on USA Network as it prepares to start a new era on The CW, and NXT was all about going out with a bang. One of the most unforgettable moments came about midway through the show, and it may surprise you to find out it was in a backstage segment and not in the ring. It was all thanks to the bad blood between former best friends Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz, who will face each other in a Street Fight during the first weeks of NXT's launch on The CW. They didn't wait to set off the fireworks though, as they both delivered a NSFW war of words before finding each other and brawling, and Lee's comments about Wentz's fiance Gigi Dolin are what set things into an even higher gear.

A War of Words

Lee and Wentz were seated in separate rooms for their segment, and Lee was the first to start talking. After Lee asked when Zach would be able to hear him, Wentz got right to it, saying "Oh I can hear you you piece of s***. What, are you trying to talk more s*** on me?" Lee laughed and said, "Honestly I'd rather not talk to you at all, but I am wondering how Trey is doing", ending that sentence with a smirk due to Lee attacking Trey last week.

Wentz was understandably angry. "You flew to Ohio and jumped your brother in the parking lot because you're a little b****, but he's about to watch me beat the f*** out of you next week," Wentz said. "What's with the separate rooms huh, you scared?" Lee said, "This is for your own protection. Look it's so I do not end you before we get to Chicago."



Wentz took issue with that, saying, "Hold on hold on, if memory serves...oh yeah that's right, I beat the f*** out of you at No Mercy." Lee interrupted, saying "This time you won't have Trey. It's going to be just like the Motel in Detroit where I put your a** through the drywall when you tried to buck up to me." Wentz responded by saying, "Nah nah, we both know that's not what happened."

You Don't Talk About Family

Lee then decided to make things even more tense between the two, and he knew exactly who to bring up to make that happen. "Look, stop. This is the last bit of brotherly advice I will ever give you so shut the f*** up and listen. Next week, just make sure that Gigi...doesn't watch," Lee said. Wentz was beside himself at this point, saying "What did you just say? What the f*** did you just say? Keep my fiancé's name out of your f****** mouth."

Lee then just started repeating Gigi's name and then told Wentz where he was and to come see him. Wentz ripped off his microphone and left the room, and Lee was then told that he had left and was headed that way. Lee ripped the microphone off and headed out the door, where the two collided and started brawling. Security started to try and separate them, but Wentz charged forward and knocked Lee down, delivering more strikes as the crew managed to keep them apart.

What did you think of the segment, and who will get the win during The CW premiere? You can talk all things wrestling and TV with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!