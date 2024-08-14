WWE’s Wes Lee Reveals Why He Betrayed TNA’s Rascalz on NXT

Wes Lee shocked the world at the Great American Bash when he turned on his best friends Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel, together known as The Rascalz. Lee would hit Miguel with a superkick to the face and then attacked Wentz as well, breaking up The Rascalz and leaving fans stunned. On tonight’s WWE NXT, Lee finally revealed why he turned on his friends and former tag team partners, and it seems this had been building for years, as Lee points to when Wentz was let go from WWE previously as the starting point. Lee also said that Miguel and Wentz got the band together without him in TNA, and while he praises them for what they did, he is clearly drawing a line in the sand now and even took a shot at Wentz with the famous future endeavors line to close out his vicious promo.

A Long Time Coming

“Last week shocked the world. Honestly, I shocked myself too. You see, I believed I was going to be winning the Tag Team Titles with my best friend, but Zach let me down, again. Now you see this goes back to 2 years ago when Zach first let me down,” Lee said. “One of the greatest Tag Teams in NXT history, done, MSK was dead, and when all of that happened, everybody was feeling sad for Zach. But they were feeling sorry for me. They doubted me. Saying things like what is Wes going to do now. Is he going to find a new tag team partner? Everybody only had me slotted as a tag team guy so it made sense.”

“I picked myself up and became the greatest North American Champion of all time. Some of ya’ll cheer that, some of ya’ll boo that, but you all witnessed it first hand. But Zach and Trey weren’t there. They abandoned me. They reunited in TNA and absolutely killed it, while I broke my back to become a top star in NXT. And you see, all of us, we all aspired to reach greatness together. We all wanted to have a legacy to live beyond our years, but it was I alone that achieved that greatness,” Lee said.

“You see, you all don’t know this, but Zach does. Zach, I’m just done being a caretaker dog. I’m done worrying about what you are going to say or do,” Lee said. “I was the one who kept everything together when we were the Rascalz. I was the one driving us from city to city for our shows. I was the one squashing the beefs and waking you up for your flights so you didn’t miss them. I am tired of taking care of you.”

Showdown at No Mercy

“Now, Where I want to go, I can’t have my friends riding my coattails,” Lee said. “The only reason they came back was for the WWE rub. I know how this is going to go. Zach, I know you and I are going to have a match. I know you desperately want to get your hands on me, and with No Mercy coming up, when we have our match, you are going to learn firsthand that everything I said tonight rings true and I am going to show you no mercy dog when I get in the ring with you.”

“When this is all done, you and Trey can go back to TNA and have a wonderful career as a TNA wrestler,” Lee said. “While I aspire and focus on bigger and better things, like that NXT Championship. So um, on behalf of WWE Superstar Wes Lee, I wish you the best in all your future endeavors.”

