WWE’s Wes Lee and TNA’s Zachary Wentz Revisit NXT Release in Bitter Showdown

A few weeks ago Wes Lee shocked the world when he turned on his TNA Rascalz partners Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel after they failed to win the NXT Tag Team Championships, but Went would make his return last week when he attacked Lee in the ring. Tonight’s episode of NXT featured a face-to-face between the two, and there was no shortage of brutal jabs from both stars. Lee said he was on another level, saying Wentz was jealous and just a TNA wrestler, while he was a WWE Superstar. Wentz came back and revealed he had been helping Lee behind the scenes during his time away, and then called out Lee for being extremely sensitive and almost quitting NXT three different times. They didn’t brawl, but the bad blood is clear, and they will have lots to settle at No Mercy.

Brothers and Adversaries

Wentz lamented that they had fallen prey to what so many other teams and factions have in the past, breaking up and turning on each other. Lee called Wentz naive and then Wentz asked Lee if he was really going to throw away the last nine years. Lee said, “I’m a bigger star than you. Now look, I want you to get this through your head. You and I are on different levels.” That’s when Wentz talked about what brought MSK’s initial run to a halt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Nobody was more proud of you and what you accomplished than me. But I missed up. MSK was one of the greatest tag teams in NXT history, and I ruined that,” Wentz said. “But I can own up to my mistakes, and through it all, you got to become the main event superstar you walkways wanted to be, and I got to grow up, I became a man. And for two years i had that picture of you in this ring, crying, wondering what would happen next. But it inspired me to dig myself out of that hole and return to NXT and reunite with my brother.”

Lee then said that even if they had won the Tag Titles, the nostalgia wouldn’t have lasted for long. “Nostalgia would’ve been great for a couple of weeks, but I would have realized that we are not on the same level,” Lee said. “Look, this isn’t 2022 anymore dog. You get that right?”

The Wrestler vs The Superstar

Wentz came back with, “You are one of the most sensitive people on the planet”. Then Wentz said, “You were out here getting ready to quit NXT for the third time. What happened when you went through your back surgery? Who was getting you food when your wife was at work. Who took you to physical therapy. In front of these cameras, I couldn’t be your tag team partner, but behind the scenes, I was always your brother.”

Lee said at No Mercy the Superstar would beat up the TNA wrestler, and Wentz said the TNA wrestler would whoop the a** of the WWE Superstar. While the two got close to brawling, they stayed a part, and the clash will happen at No Mercy. You can find the full card below.

NXT No Mercy Updated Card

NXT Championship Match: Ethan Page (C) vs. Joe Hendry

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Jaida Parker

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Chase U (Ridge Holland and Andre Chase C) vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer

NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (C) vs. Tony D’Angelo

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan (C) vs. Wendy Choo

Wes Lee vs Zachary Wentz

Are you excited for No Mercy? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!