TNA’s Trey Miguel Helps Zachary Wentz Secure WWE NXT No Mercy Victory

At NXT No Mercy on Sunday night WWE star Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz put their rivalry to rest (at least for now). The two former tag team partners rekindled with the ongoing WWE and TNA partnership that has seen many crossovers in the last few months. Lee eventually turned on his friend, explaining that the two are on “different levels” and he believes he is the bigger star. They have been a tag team for nearly a decade but when they finally made it to WWE, Wentz’s past caught up with him and he was released from his contract in 2022. Before that, however, they became two-time NXT Tag Team Champions.

With the team no longer together, it forced Lee to pivot, but it worked out in his favor as he eventually became the NXT North American Champion of which he is still the longest-reigning. He has spent all of the time since trying to get back to his former glory. He reformed the Rascalz in TNA with Trey Miguel and they have been on a warpath in the tag team division ever since. They captured the TNA Tag Titles last summer. Wentz is out to prove that he has in fact changed since the last time fans saw him in WWE. Just days prior, Wentz won the X-Division Championship, walking into the NXT PLE a champion.

https://x.com/wwe/status/1830394303538995426

The match was as personal as expected, they were both giving one another their all. Things turned for the worst when Lee got the upperhand pretty late into the match, grabbing a steel chair intent on ending his career once and for all. Miguel came to the rescue, taking the chair from Lee and allowing Wentz the time to recover and take him by surprise with a Canadian Destroyer. Wentz secured the win with the UFO and a Springboard Rolling Stunner, but the feud seems far from over. With Lee just recently turning heel, he has taken his first loss to his former best friend. It definitely seems like there is potential for things to bleed over to TNA, especially because of how personal things have become.

TNA’s next PLE, Victory Road, is on September 13th in San Antonio, Texas which will air live on the TNA+ app. So far the only confirmed match is Nic Nemeth putting the TNA World Championship on the line against former champion Moose. He accepted the challenge following his grueling defense against Josh Alexander. There will also be a set of television tapings the next night, a place where a lot of talent in NXT like to appear.

