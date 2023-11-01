Wes Lee Returns After Dominik Mysterio Retains at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Night two of WWE NXT's Halloween Havoc got off to a hot start thanks to the talented Tag Team division, and that led to the first Championship match of the evening. Dominik Mysterio defended his NXT North American Championship against Nathan Frazer, and since this was Dominik, Mami Rhea Ripley was by his side. That ended up factoring into the match, but surprisingly not the result. Ripley tried to interfere, but that ended up not playing out like she planned. Mysterio would evade Frazer late in the match, and Frazer ended up colliding hard with the announce table. Mysterio hit the splash and then got the win, though he was soon greeted with a returning Wes Lee.

Mysterio and Frazer locked up quickly but separated after exchanging holds and coming to a stalemate. They locked up again and Mysterio slammed Frazer down, but he got right back to his feet. Mysterio got Frazer in a corner and connected with some strikes and kicks, but Frazer dodged the next combo and slid underneath Mysterio before hip-tossing Mysterio several times and knocking him out of the ring.

Frazer bounced off the ropes and then blazed right past Mysterio before he collided with the Champion and knocked him out of the ring again. Ripley consoled Mysterio outside of the ring, and Frazer had to go around her to get to Mysterio. Frazer got the Champ back in the ring but met a stomp to the chest. Mysterio kept up the attack with more stomps, and then he kept going with even more stomps.

Frazer almost bounced off the turnbuckle after a hard throw, and then Mysterio went for the pin, but Frazer kicked out. Mysterio dodged a move by Frazer in the corner and went to capitalize with a senton, but that still wasn't enough to keep Frazer down for the pin. Mysterio stayed aggressive, locking in a hold to keep the speedster grounded on the mat.

Frazer hit a brainbuster on Mysterio and that looked to damage the Champion's shoulder a bit. Frazer connected with more strikes and had the Champ on his heels, but Mysterio came back with a hard slap to the face. Frazer tackled Mysterio but the Champ got away only to get hit with a forearm. Mysterio and Frazer traded enzuigiris and then Frazer went for a pin but Mysterio kicked out.

Frazer went for a sliding kick on Mysterio but he moved and Ripley got in the way. Frazer got revenge with a huge dropkick that knocked Mysterio into the announce table. Frazer missed on a move and Mysterio countered by lifting him up and bringing him down on the ropes. Mysterio went up to but Frazer ran up and joined him and hit a superplex. Then Frazer hit a Twist and a Turn into a cover, but Mysterio kicked out.

Ripley went to give Mysterio the Title but he kicked it accidentally. Frazer capitalized but was hit by Dominik, only for the Champion to get hit in the face with a big kick, knocking both stars down. Frazer then dove off the top rope but missed Mysterio and landed hard on the announce table. The Champ got him in the ring and hit a Frog Splash, retaining his North American Championship.

Then Wes Lee returned to TV and delivered a beatdown to Mysterio before lifting the Championship and taunting the Champ.

