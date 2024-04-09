World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest Signs New WWE Contract

Damian Priest shut down all Money in the Bank-related criticism at WWE WrestleMania 40. The Judgment Day's big man cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on newly-crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre immediately following the Scottish Warrior's victory over inaugural titleholder Seth Rollins. Priest's cash in represents just the second time a superstar has cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania, with Rollins being the first to do so back at WWE WrestleMania 31 in 2015. Priest's win represents his first world title since joining WWE in 2018 and his first taste of singles gold since 2022.

Damian Priest Signs New WWE Contract

The new WWE World Heavyweight Champion is sticking around.

Speaking in a backstage interview after WWE Monday Night Raw, Damian Priest revealed that he has signed a new WWE deal.

"This has been already a great year for me. New contract. New title," Priest said. "New theme song, voiced by yours truly. Judgment Day's on fire."

There is no word on how long Priest's fresh WWE agreement is for.

Priest has been with WWE since October 2018, just one month after competing at the inaugural ALL IN pay-per-view, the event that is credited as being the spiritual launch of All Elite Wrestling. He reported to NXT where he competed under his indie monicker of Punishment Martinez for about six months before he was repackaged as Damian Priest. Priest would spend the rest of his time in NXT competing in and around the midcard, eventually winning the NXT North American Title.

Priest would join the main roster in January 2021 and find himself immediately placed in prominent storylines, cementing himself as one of those rare talents that succeeds stronger on WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown than developmental. He competed alongside Bad Bunny at WWE WrestleMania 37 and won the WWE United States Championship later than year. His most consistent success started at WWE WrestleMania 38 when he aligned himself with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, co-founding The Judgment Day in the process. That faction is still going strong today.

Celebrations have already wrapped for Priest, as he found his first WWE World Heavyweight Championship challenger this past Monday on WWE Raw. Jey Uso defeated Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed to become the title's No.1 contender and will challenge Priest at a later date.