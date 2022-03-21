WWE Reportedly Has a Surprising WrestleMania 38 Match Planned Featuring a Former WWE Champion

WWE currently has 11 matches officially announced for WrestleMania 38 coming up at the start of April, and reports of another started emerging on Monday that may leave fans scratching their heads. Recent episodes of Raw have teased that Omos will have a singles match on the show and, according to Fightful Select, his opponent will be “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley. Thanks to some major help from Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, Lashley became a two-time WWE Champion in January by pinning Brock Lesnar in January. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury during that match and was expected to be on the shelf for roughly four months. WWE found a way around that by having him enter the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match in February and suffer a storyline concussion before entering the match, freeing up Lesnar to mow down the rest of the competition and take back the title while Lashley was written off TV.

Fightful’s report also noted that it has not been confirmed if Lashley has been cleared to compete. Billed at 7-foot-3, Omos has been operating as a solo act on WWE programming since his split from AJ Styles in late 2021.

“It was one of the greatest moments, I mean, beating Brock Lesnar, like we talked about earlier this week, beating Brock was going to be a big step in my career, and going out to the main thing that I wanted to do, and you know, as a fighter, I wanted to see what he had,” Lashley told Ariel Helwani after defeating Lesnar at the Rumble. “Everybody knows Brock’s gonna throw you a lot, he’s gonna try to hit the F-5. He’s gonna try to beat you up. He’s gonna try to beat you down. I wanted to see if I can take everything that he had. And I did. I took everything he had and then I pinned him at the end. So of course, this is a beautiful victory for me.”

“The first time when he threw me with the Suplex City, I think he almost knocked me out. I had to check myself. It was one of those like self-checks,” he added. “I was like, ‘Alright, I’m good. I’m good.’ Because that’s ultimately what you want. You don’t want to just beat somebody without taking what they had. Because then they come back later and say, ‘If I would have did this, I would have got you.’ But I took everything that he had and after I took everything he had, I still pinned him. So a lot of the questions that I had about Brock were answered in that match.”