Possible WrestleMania 38 Spoiler Involving Steve Austin Revealed

Steve Austin shocked the wrestling world on Saturday night, agreeing to come out of retirement for a No Holds Barred Match against Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One. Austin won the match, then sent the crowd home happy by downing beers, delivering a few more stunners and riding around on his ATV. But that might not be the last time “The Texas Rattlesnake” appears on the show. Wrestling insider @WrestleVotes tweeted out a couple of hours before the show, “If you’re ready for #WrestleMania Night 2…. give me a hell yeah.” The account dropped a similar hint the night before about Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE, which turned out to be true. As to where Austin appears, Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee seems to be the most obvious choice given Vince McMahon’s direct involvement in the program.

“I came here looking for anything,” Austin said in a post-show interview with WWE. “This is where I started and I was lucky enough to finish here. KO is outstanding, but he ran his mouth a little too much and it finally caught up with him. It was an honor to be here on such a stacked card with so many great matches.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You just love the crowd,” he added. “The guys and gals before me had so many great matches. It’s really hard to follow that, but you live and die by that crowd. This crowd is so faithful, so loyal, so rambunctious, they’re behind everything you do. I give a shout-out to the WWE superstars that worked before me and will work tomorrow night, but I give the biggest shout-out to the crowd because I never expected to headline a WrestleMania at this day and time. It’s all about the WWE Universe.”

Austin appeared on The Rich Eisen Show weeks before WrestleMania and explained why he was coming back after initially retiring in 2003 — “This opportunity comes up, Kevin Owens starts running me down and gets my attention. It was a thing where, I kind of said, ‘I’m never going to get in the ring again.’ In this business, never say never. I said I would never get in, but prompted by the right person at the right time, hell, I wish he would have pissed me off a little sooner than he did to give me more time to prep. Once you step into the ring, it’s like stepping onto a football field, that’s where business happens. We don’t know what it’s going to escalate to. I’ve been working on my conditioning. Had it been anywhere else other than Jerry’s Place….it’s a two-night event, WrestleMania is biggest show of the year, to be part of that is really special to me. I’m doing this for me. I’m going out there to have a damn blast. I’m gonna have fun and I’m gonna wear these two fists out on Kevin Owens. I’m sure he’s going to get some to because he’s had an amazing career. I’m glad he pissed me off when he did.”