WWE Announces WrestleMania 38’s Two Presenting Partners

WrestleMania 38 will have a pair of presenting partners for the April 2-3 show at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX — Snickers and WWE 2K22. WWE, Mars, Incorporated and Take-Two Interactive confirmed the deal via a press release on Wednesday, stating, “The partnership will mark the first time in WrestleMania history that two brands have served as Presenting Partners for WWE’s pop culture extravaganza. As part of the agreement, Snickers and WWE 2K22, the forthcoming latest installment from 2K’s popular WWE video game series, will stake claim to each evening’s WrestleMania main event match as Presenting Partners. As anticipation builds for the biggest matches of the year, Snickers and WWE 2K22 will compete in their own heavyweight match as the brands will go head-to-head in a multi-platform campaign on The Road to WrestleMania.”

Officials from both Mars and 2K commented on the deal. Michelle Deignan, senior director at Mars Wrigley, wrote, “Mars is excited to continue to bring fun to WWE fans by returning as a Presenting Partner of WrestleMania, this year alongside our friends at 2K. At Mars, we know the WWE fan base is passionate and hungry for more entertainment, and we look forward to giving them a solution to those moments when they are feeling out of sorts, in a way only Snickers can deliver on.”

Alfie Brody, 2K’s vice president of global marketing strategy, then added, “The WWE 2K22 team is thrilled to co-present WrestleMania alongside a fantastic — and delicious — partner in Snickers. We’ll all be cheering on our WWE 2K22 cover Superstar Rey Mysterio as he ‘hits different’ at The Showcase of the Immortals.”

The release further explained the campaign the two will have leading up to the event — “Both brands will be showcased during WWE’s flagship TV programs (Monday Night Raw on USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown on FOX) leading up to WrestleMania, as well as during the WrestleMania Kickoff Show and WrestleMania each day on Peacock. The partnership also includes custom digital and social content on WWE.com and WWE’s YouTube channel, which is the No. 1 most-viewed sports channel in the world.”

A number of matches have already been confirmed for WrestleMania 38, headlined by a Winner Take All match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Other confirmed bouts include SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair and Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul.