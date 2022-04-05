WrestleMania Fans Freaking Out After WWE Edits Vince McMahon’s Awful Stunner With Stone Cold

The fallout from WrestleMania 38 is still being felt on Monday, especially after an impressive edit job done by WWE to improve the Stunner Vince McMahon took from “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. For those that tuned into WrestleMania NIght 2 Sunday night, they witnessed one awful Stunner reaction from WWE CEO Vince McMahon. Austin made his way to the ring after Pat McAfee defeated Austin Theory, with McMahon getting involved after the action. After pretending he wanted to celebrate with McMahon, Austin attempted to deliver a Stone Cold Stunner to McMahon, who botched it pretty badly. Fans are now reacting to how WWE has edited the video to remove the awkward parts of the finishing maneuver.

Steve Austin was in the main event of Night 1 as a guest on the Kevin Owens Show. Owens challenged Austin to a match, with the retired WWE Hall of Famer agreeing. The two Superstars fought around the AT&T Stadium, into the crowd, and back into the ring. Austin was ultimately victorious, sending the sold-out crowd home with a WrestleMania moment they won’t soon forget. However, fans also won’t forget what took place the following night, even with the awful Stunner.

The WrestleMania recap video package that kicked off Monday Night Raw gave viewers a Cliff Notes version of the two-night event, including Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon. Clips of the video have made their way online, with fans reacting to what was removed by WWE to not make McMahon look bad. Speaking in a backstage interview after his match with Kevin Owens, Steve Austin confirmed that his WrestleMania main event was intended to be his final wrestling match. “I came here looking for anything,” Austin said. “This is where I started and I was lucky enough to finish here. KO is outstanding, but he ran his mouth a little too much and it finally caught up with him. It was an honor to be here on such a stacked card with so many great matches.”

Keep reading to find out all of the reactions to WWE’s edited video of Vince McMahon taking a Stunner from Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38.

