Wrestlers Pay Respect To Sting With AEW Revolution Tribute Gear

At AEW Revolution several professional wrestlers paid tribute to "The Icon" Sting, commemorating his final match in his wrestling career that spans over four decades. While some of the gear was a bit more understated than others, it is clear that Sting has made a lasting impression on people inside and outside of the industry.

Blue Scorpion

Brian Cage has worn this specific set of tights in the past as they were made for him last year where he wore them on an episode of AEW Dynamite in a multi-man match opposite of Sting. His name on his tights "Cage" is aligned into the shape of a scorpion. He's also not shy about putting on face paint that pays tribute to Sting, either. Cage has worn Surfer Sting inspired paint even when they've stood across the ring from one another. At AEW Revolution he brought back the signature orange and blue look. The two wrestlers have faced three times over the course of Sting's AEW career, including at AEW Revolution 2021 when Sting and Darby defeated Team Tax's Cage and Ricky Starks.

A smile to me from Brian Cage? I’m gonna say yes. 😹 #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/Q1xTHb0gzV — Weedsponge (@weedsponge) March 4, 2024

The Stinger

Daniel Garcia gave one of the most colorful tributes of the night to Sting as he marched ti the ring for his TNT title match against Christian Cage. Garcia wore a zipped black leather jacket with various painted scorpions all over the jacket. They are in different colors, and though the jacket isn't directly tied to Sting, it does show admiration for the early days of The Icon's career long before all-black became his uniform. The jacket was given to Garcia by Westside Gunn for the entrance so he could pay respects to the WWE Hall of Famer's incredible career.

Daniel Garcia with the Sting Tribute jacket tonight 🦂 pic.twitter.com/ME63eK3a0v — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) March 4, 2024

It's Showtime

As AEW continues their working relationship with CMLL, Magnus (who has popped up on AEW programming as of late) made his AEW in-ring pay-per-view debut at AEW Revolution and he didn't forget just how special the moment truly is. On his arm band and his mask there are patches of Sting's modern day face paint with the all white face and black lines. The patches are a stark contrast to the rest of the gear which is a sparkly purple and pink but it makes them stand out that much more.

Outside of wrestlers paying tribute to the legendary professional wrestler, during Sting's AEW Revolution entrance he was flanked by his two sons dressed as Surfer Sting and Wolfpac Sting. They did get involved in the tornado tag match against the Young Bucks, delivering some impressive Stinger splashes into both Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.