Wrestling Star Adam Windsor Dead at Age 41

Wrestling star Adam Bryniarski, who was known as The Royal Stud Adam Windsor, has died at the age of 41. According to SLAM Wrestling, he passed away yesterday morning due to heart issues, but more details aren't known at this time. Bryniarski was born on January 17th, 1981, and he was trained by Neil Adams and Dory Funk Jr early in his career. He would wrestle for BANG, NWA, and wrestled three house show matches for WWE in 2001. Our thoughts are with his family and friend at this time.

"So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends," wrestler John Nursall wrote. "Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on."

Bryniarski studied Judo at Neil Adams' gym but a knee injury interrupted his career path in Judo, and that's around when he decided to move into the world of professional wrestling. He would make his way to Funk Jr. and his wife Marti's BANG! Promotion after Funk Jr. got word of him, and in an interview with his hometown paper, Bryniarski talked about how challenging the sport of wrestling was.

"I think wrestling is the toughest sport I have tried. People go on about how it is fake but you should see how fit these guys are," Bryniarski said. "They are just superior athletes. We have to train every day and nobody drinks or smokes."

Former NWA President Howard Brody addressed Bryniarski's passing on Facebook, writing "Although we hadn't spoken in many, many years, it truly saddens me that he should pass at such a young age (40 I believe) leaving behind a wife and children."

Our thoughts are with Bryniarski's family and friends at this time.