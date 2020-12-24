WWE: 10 Superstar Elite Figures We Want in 2021

Mattel's line of WWE figures continues to grow by leaps and bounds, and in 2020 alone the company revealed a host of new figures from across all of WWE's brands. Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and 205 Live were all represented in some form or fashion, and this year's new releases saw a host of superstars getting their first figures in Mattel's WWE line, including Karrion Kross, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Keith Lee, Dakota Kai, and more. There's already a lot to look forward to with 2020's reveals, but we have a few more figures we'd love to see WWE and Mattel take on in 2021, and you can check out our picks starting on the next slide. Our picks are a mix of new versions of superstars who have already received figures but had a big enough shift in their character or overall look to warrant a new one as well as those who haven't had a figure in the line yet. There are also several superstars who have revealed themed gear over the past few years in the list, and whether it is based on a game, tv show, superhero, or franchise, it definitely made an impression and more than warrants a figure of its own. All of these picks are also based on the WWE Elite Series, which is a little more expensive but includes generally more intricate sculpts and additional accessories to fully recreate a particular superstar. Coats, jackets, weapons, and Championship titles are some of the things often included in Elite figures, and many of these warrant the Elite treatment. You can check out our list of 2021 WWE figures we want to see starting on the next slide, and make sure to let us know which figures you want to see in the comments or by talking all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Roman Reigns (Photo: WWE) Roman Reigns is having a breakout year in 2020, which is saying something when you've had as many big matches as he has had over the course of his career. His evolution into the Tribal Chief has made him the biggest heel in WWE, and since he returned he's debuted a few new looks that more than justify a new figure. My personal favorite is his Wreck Everyone And Then Leave shirt, though you also can't go wrong with the shirtless look that he saves for big events, including the slick tattoo and gloves to complete the Head of the Table look. Since it's an Elite figure, you've got to include the Universal Championship as well.

Sonya Deville (Photo: WWE) Speaking of awesome heels, Sonya Deville had one hell of a transformation earlier in the year, and it definitely deserves a spotlight in the Elite line. Deville's coolest look kept the all-black color scheme but changed up the cut of the top and added some buckles and belts to it. The best part though is the amazing zip up jacket that goes with it, and you could easily have that included in the Elite figure package, making for the best Sonya figure yet.

Shotzi Blackheart (Photo: WWE NXT) One of the brightest stars in NXT is Shotzi Blackheart, and she's proven that on several occasions throughout the year. In doing so she's debuted several awesome looks that would be perfect for a new figure, with Halloween Havoc having like 3 all by itself. For the core figure though her full green and black gear with the jacket and helmet would be the one to go with, and if Mattel really wanted to make this a can't miss figure they would have this series of figures include a build a figure of Shotzi's tank, that way fans can have her run over Robert Stone's foot time and time again.

Drew McIntyre (with Sword) (Photo: WWE) You knew the WWE Champion was going to be on this list, and thankfully he delivered a perfect new look that is more than worthy of a figure. Recently Drew McIntyre came out to battle in the ring with a new accessory, which was a full-on sword, only adding to the whole superhero warrior vibe McIntyre already had a lock on. You can also have the kilt as part of the figure, and even include the longer trenchcoat as an additional accessory if you want, making for a can't miss figure in the process.

The New Day (Gears 5 Gear) (Photo: WWE) The New Day are always debuting cool new looks perfect for figures, but one of their most recent looks is a must-have if you're a fan of the beloved faction. The New Day's Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston were recently recreated in Gears of War 5 as playable characters, and they got sweet new COG armor in the New Day colors. They then brought this armor into reality in the ring, complete with lancers and their own Gears cereal, and now we absolutely need a version of this in figure form, either as individual figures or in an exclusive 3-Pack, and yes, it needs the cereal too.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae (Star Wars Gear) (Photo: Disney / WWE) Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano have a knack for creating amazing gear, and with both being huge Star Wars fans, they've come up with some sweet looks this year based on the beloved franchise. Gargano is getting a figure based on his Wolverine gear while LeRae is getting her more modern gear, but both deserve a second figure in the line, and if you're going to do it you should go with their Star Wars looks. Gargano has had a Mando-themed gear from The Mandalorian while LeRae recently debuted some amazing Ahsoka gear, and the two could be featured in an exclusive two-pack or as two individual figures, and they would go quickly regardless of which approach Mattel took.

Keith Lee (Broly Gear) (Photo: WWE) Keith Lee is a powerhouse in the ring, but you might not know that he's a huge fan of anime, specifically Dragon Ball. That's why fans loved seeing him homage one of his favorite characters from the franchise in his gear at Payback, which was themed after Broly from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie. This gear was sick, and while Lee did just get two figures recently, they were based on his standard gear. This has all the makings of a fantastic Elite figure, especially if you make the hood removable. This would also make a great exclusive figure, and it's one that fans of the franchise and WWE would run out to get ASAP.

Tegan Nox (Captain Marvel Gear) (Photo: WWE / Marvel) Tegan Nox was hitting on all cylinders this year before she was unfortunately sidelined with an injury, and those who have watched her in the ring know she's a force to be reckoned with. Nox recently received her first figure in Mattel's Basic Line, featuring her green and black gear, which is themed after Captain Marvel. That's pretty awesome in itself, but there are two other versions of the gear we'd love to see added in an Elite series figure. Both are themed after Captain Marvel as well, and the first one is themed after one specific moment from the movie, which has Cap cycling through different color schemes. She arrives at a neon look that became a fan favorite, and Nox perfectly recreated that in her gear. The other would be the straight-up Cap colors of blue, red, and gold, which she debuted this year. Both figures would also include her bomber jacket, and perhaps the bent knee brace that she took from Dakota Kai after she betrayed her at WarGames.

The Hurt Business (Photo: WWE) You can't argue that the most powerful faction on Raw is not Retribution or even the New Day, but is instead the Hurt Business, and they continue to steamroll the competition and do it in style. MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander are already a fan favorite group, and while they've each received a figure in Mattel's line in some form or another, they have yet to receive one in their Hurt Business gear. There are already several custom versions of figures with the Hurt Business logo and color scheme, so there is a want for these redesigned figures. Whether just released individually or as a special set, the Hurt Business needs some shine in the Elite figure line (yeah, I rhymed, and it was awesome).