Bray Wyatt Confirms Scrapped WWE 2K22 Storyline

Bray Wyatt cleared the air on a rumor regarding WWE 2K22 that started floating around this week. For those who missed it, fans have started digging through the files of the latest installment in the wrestling game series and have found assets buried in the game’s files, one of which would have involved a plotline in the MyCareer mode. According to Reddit user Pepsiguy2, the plot would have involved Dana Brooke aligning with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and renaming herself “The Shiend,” leading to both a Hell in a Cell match between Brooke and Bliss and an “Elimination Chamber of Horrors” match.

Wyatt then clarified that the storyline was never planned for actual WWE programming, just the game. The former WWE Champion was released by the WWE last July and didn’t make the roster for WWE 2K22.

https://twitter.com/Windham6/status/1506351586561470467?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In reality, Bliss was the only one to align with The Fiend but has since branched off into a different character (though between her weeks of therapy session promos and yet another prolonged absence from television, it’s hard to tell what WWE has planned for her now). Meanwhile, Brooke has been involved with Reggie and the 24/7 Championship on Raw for several months.

Outside of an upcoming appearance at WrestleCon during WrestleMania 38 weekend, Wyatt’s presence in the pro wrestling world has been scarce. Jason Baker confirmed he was working on a movie project with Wyatt (now going by Windham) last year.

“It’s happening. It’s going. We did some stuff in November in Tennessee and we’re working on some more stuff,” Baker told RocknRoll Beer Guy. “It’s coming along. Hopefully, people like it once we get it all put together. I had such a blast working with him and directing him when we did the original, first eight Firefly Fun House segments, we just clicked and became really good friends. He’s an amazing collaborator and one of the smartest people I know. Why wouldn’t I want to (work with him)?”

“We have some other really good people involved. It should be fun once we finally get to put boots to the ground, which is always the hardest part, getting all your ducks in a row, which we’re working on, and going from there,” he added.