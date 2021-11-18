WWE 2K22’s Latest Trailer Has Fans Hopeful for Latest Installment

2K Games released the latest trailer for WWE 2K22 on Thursday, showing off the first footage of live gameplay while running down some of the biggest features, games modes and control changes that will be coming to the latest installment. Following the critical flop of WWE 2K20, wrestling fans went without a WWE 2K installment last year and have been holding their breath that the series’ return will bring a significant boost in quality. And based on the reactions on social media, this trailer has given those fans a lot of hope.

There’s a lot of positive reactions for the new graphics (particularly how Edge’s render is a significant improvement from previous games) and plenty of excitement for the return of GM Mode (“MyGM”), something that’s been missing from WWE games for years. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below, and let us know how you feel about WWE 2K22 after seeing the latest trailer down in the comments!

Graphics Stepping Up

Brings a Tear to the Eye

GM Mode is back in WWE 2K22! LETS GOOOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/Q71vNYGx2J — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) November 18, 2021

Waking up seeing GM Mode is back in WWE 2K22 there’s actually a god omds 🙌🙌



pic.twitter.com/saHU99c7ME — 𝒜.𝒲 🇵🇸 (@AWV23) November 18, 2021

How About This for 2K Showcase?

https://twitter.com/DiamondCutterYT/status/1461355618351005704?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

New Controls

A few thoughts on #WWE2K22.

– The Draft…FINALLY!

– New control scheme looks promising. Wondering how you Irish Whip though…

– MyFaction could be cool

– Love Rey but kind of hoped for diff. 2K Showcase

– Graphics look pretty damn good so far

– #Bayley! That is all haha — KnightofOA (@MattAguilarCB) November 18, 2021

https://twitter.com/skylstheIimit/status/1461342622291800064?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

All You Need

GM Mode is back in #WWE2k22 and that is all I needed to hear. pic.twitter.com/3NMIcHF6Ee — Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) November 18, 2021

GM Mode will finally be back in WWE 2K22, you love to see it. pic.twitter.com/R5FXrTw1j4 — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) November 18, 2021

About Time!

Idea for the Soundtrack