WWE 2K22’s Latest Trailer Has Fans Hopeful for Latest Installment

2K Games released the latest trailer for WWE 2K22 on Thursday, showing off the first footage of live gameplay while running down some of the biggest features, games modes and control changes that will be coming to the latest installment. Following the critical flop of WWE 2K20, wrestling fans went without a WWE 2K installment last year and have been holding their breath that the series’ return will bring a significant boost in quality. And based on the reactions on social media, this trailer has given those fans a lot of hope.
There’s a lot of positive reactions for the new graphics (particularly how Edge’s render is a significant improvement from previous games) and plenty of excitement for the return of GM Mode (“MyGM”), something that’s been missing from WWE games for years. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below, and let us know how you feel about WWE 2K22 after seeing the latest trailer down in the comments!