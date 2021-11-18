WWE 2K22 Reveals New Features and Modes

Today 2K and Visual Concepts pulled the curtain back just a bit on the much anticipated WWE 2K22, revealing our first look at actual gameplay as well as what features and modes are returning and which ones are completely new. WWE 2K22 revealed these new and returning features in the WWE 2K Hit List, and there is a lot to get excited about. WWE 2K22 will feature the return of favorites like the WWE 2K Showcase, Universe Mode, and the Creation Suite, but it will also include several new modes, including My GM, My Rise, and MyFaction, and you can check out all of the features and modes and their full details in the rundown below.

MyFaction is a franchise-first, allowing players to put together their own faction and manage and upgrade them as they move through weekly events. MyRise on the other hand is a reworked career mode that has you starting from a rookie and making your way up the ranks. MyGM brings in an often requested mode that will allow you to manage brands, superstars, and more from the ground level.

You can check out the full Hit List below.

• Redesigned Gameplay Engine: The most important change in WWE 2K22 is in the engine itself. Visual Concepts redesigned the gameplay and animation engine from the ground up to make every dive, kickout, and finisher feel as real as if players were sitting ringside at WrestleMania. As soon as players pick up the controller, they’ll feel the difference;

• New Controls: The updated and incredibly intuitive control scheme hits different this year. Configured to ensure that players have more control over every move, in every situation, WWE 2K22is easy to pick up and play, while still allowing for high-skill expression;

• Stunning Graphics: Simply put, WWE 2K22 boasts the best-ever graphics of the WWE 2K franchise. Scanning and animations are executed using the same industry-leading process as Visual Concepts’ NBA 2K franchise and the team overhauled lighting and relit the game from the ground up;

• Immersive Presentation: The most dynamic entry in the series to date will take players out of the crowd and into the ring, creating an authentic WWE feeling throughout the game;

• New WWE 2K Showcase: Players can take a walk down memory lane and relive a legendary WWE Superstar’s most iconic matches and moments;

• MyGM: Players will draft superstars, book matches, manage contracts, and prove they have what it takes to run the most successful brand in sports entertainment;

• MyFACTION: In a franchise-first, the all-new MyFACTION puts players in control of building a legendary faction that rivals the iconic nWo. Players will collect, manage, and upgrade Superstars, with weekly events and regular updates;

• MyRISE: An opportunity for players to experience the journey of a WWE Superstar from the humble beginnings of a Rookie, followed by the fanfare as a Superstar, and then immortalized as a Legend. New storylines will be available for both male and female MyPLAYERs;

• Universe Mode: Universe Mode returns, offering players more control than ever before over brands, PPVs, match results, rivalries, and much more;

• Creation Suite: The Creation Suite is back and better than ever. Players can be themselves or someone/something entirely different, with all sorts of wild options and fantasy elements, then step into the ring at anytime and anywhere in the world.

WWE 2K22 is currently scheduled to release in March of 2022, and the game is expected to hit next-gen consoles and an abundance of other platforms.

What do you think of the new features? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!