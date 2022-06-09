WWE 2K22 Patch 1.14 Adds FaZe Clan Apparel, Updated Movesets, and More

✖

WWE 2K22 just released the Stand Back Pack, adding four additional WWE Superstars to the game's roster, and along with the additions the game also received several other updates. Patch Update 1.14 is now live across all platforms and features improvements to load times for players with large collections of downloaded content as well as updated movesets, crash and bug fixes, updated reversals, and more. The game also added 14 FaZe Clan-branded clothing items to the Community Creations suite, and you can find the full patch notes below.

Improvements have also been made to DLC animations, Managers during entrances, AI, Uploads and Downloads in Community Creations, Superstar Attire in the Creation suite, stability when using a custom Superstar in Universe, My GM stability, and more. Here's the full rundown.

GENERAL

Added 14 free FaZe Clan-branded apparel items to Community Creations

Improvements to load times for players with a large collection of downloaded custom content

GAMEPLAY

Updated moveset information and categories for existing and new DLC Superstars

Addressed reported concerns of crashes during table matches

Addressed reported concerns with table interactions

Updated reversals to a few moves to address reported concerns with reversal windows being too small or not appearing

Addressed reported concerns where the Superstar is unable to attack during a match

Addressed reported concerns where the reversals were putting the defender in the wrong position after the reversal

Addressed reported concerns regarding new DLC animations clipping or misaligned.

Addressed reported concerns with run-ins/breakouts for new DLC characters

Addressed reported concerns with managers during entrances

Addressed reported concerns where the AI was not utilizing Pin Combos for some moves.

ONLINE

Addressed reported concerns regarding Uploads in Community Creations.

Addressed reported concerns regarding Downloads in Community Creations.

Addressed reported concerns regarding searching by Creators in Community Creations.

Addressed reported concerns regarding the lobby timer with Controlled Partners.

CREATE

Addressed reported concerns regarding attire for various Superstars

Addressed reported concerns regarding support for added DLC characters

Improved stability throughout Create Modes

UNIVERSE

Improved stability when using custom Superstar in Universe

MyGM

Improved stability in MyGM

Addressed reported concerns regarding crashes during load

SHOWCASE

Addressed a reported concern where the match objective wasn't completed after a diving attack was successful

WWE 2K22 is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

What do you think of the new Stand Back Pack? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!