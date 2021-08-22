WWE 2K22 Reveals New Trailer at SummerSlam

It took a while but we are finally getting a new look at the anticipated return of WWE's 2K series, as 2K just released a brand new trailer full of big WWE superstars and in-ring action for WWE 2K22. 2K kicked off the rollout to SummerSlam with a first look at Edge, and like the previous glimpse we received in the first teaser trailer, the in-game models look fantastic so far. That continued with the new trailer, which featured some of your favorite superstars from SmackDown and Monday Night Raw as well as a Legend or two in the mix. You can check out the full trailer in the video above.

This trailer contained more to chew on so to speak than the first trailer, which was brief and only featured Cesaro and Rey Mysterio clashing in the ring, and we didn't even see Cesaro's face. In the first images of Edge nothing was hidden off-screen, and if the footage and that image is anything to go by, it seems WWE 2K22 is definitely on track.

WWE 2K22 has been largely quiet on the promotion and marketing front, but recent rumors suggest that the current build of the game is in really great shape and is fun to play. Coupled with positive reactions to the first trailer and Edge's new spotlight, hopefully, that momentum continues all the way to the finish line so that the franchise can get back on track in the eyes of fans.

WWE 2K20 suffered from a host of bugs and glitches at launch, as well as issues with online play. Most of those were addressed in patches, but they caused some sizable holes in WWE's bottom line from that division, and many were happy to see 2K and Visual Concepts take some extra time in between titles to address more of the core issues and present a more polished project. Now it appears 2K22 will actually live up to its namesake, and we're eager to get some hands-on time with the upcoming release and find out who made this edition's roster, as WWE's roster has experienced some turbulence over the past two years.

We'll have to wait and see, but in the meantime let us know what you want from WWE 2K22 in the comments