WWE 2K22's The Whole Dam Pack Featuring RVD, Logan Paul, and More is now Live

WWE 2K22's last DLC roster pack is finally here with The Whole Dam Pack, and brings several anticipated stars and a few surprising ones into the 2K22 roster. The Whole Dam Pack is available across all versions of the game today and adds Rob Van Dam, LA Knight (now Max Dupri), Machine Gun Kelly, Xia li, Logan Paul, Commander Azeez, and Sarray. RVD is always a fan fave, and Logan Paul is WWE's newest signing. Fans are also quite happy to have LA Knight in the game from his NXT days, and Xia-Li's addition is also quite welcome. All of these new additions also come with MyFaction EVO cards for use in MyFaction.

There are several other heavily requested additions to the game, but it's not known if 2K plans on releasing any more DLC for the game outside of these packs. They could just decide to implement those stars into the next game, and among the most requested additions are Cody Rhodes and some of the NXT 2.0 roster, including Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, The Creed Brothers, Carmelo Hayes, Roxanne Perez, Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Tony D'Angelo, and more. You can find the full press release from 2K below.

"Whether rocking out, creating controversy, or soaring through the sky, all eyes will be on you with WWE® 2K22's The Whole Dam Pack, available today. The fifth and final DLC pack* is headlined by pop culture icon Machine Gun Kelly, social media megastar Logan Paul, and high-flying, hard-hitting WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam. Also included in the pack are LA Knight, Xia Li, Commander Azeez and Sarray. All seven Superstars also come with MyFACTION EVO cards, which can be upgraded through gameplay in the MyFACTION game mode.

The Whole Dam Pack brings a pop culture flair with two charismatic guests: musician, actor, fashion icon, and WWE 2K22 Executive Soundtrack Producer Machine Gun Kelly, alongside social media dynamo, boxer, and entrepreneur Logan Paul. Both stars have history with WWE, as MGK performed at WrestleMania XXVIII and later ran afoul of WWE Superstar Kevin Owens on Monday Night Raw, while Logan Paul teamed with The Miz to defeat Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in a match at WrestleMania 38, having previously appeared at WrestleMania 37, and on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown multiple times.

One of the most exciting stars in WWE history, Rob Van Dam made a name for himself in ECW, capturing the ECW World Championship, World Television Championship and twice winning the World Tag Team Championship. Making his way to WWE, RVD would utilize his acrobatic martial arts offense and breathtaking Five Star Frog Splash finisher to add to his title collection, becoming a WWE Champion, six-time Intercontinental Championship, four-time Hardcore Champion, European Champion, two-time World Tag Team Champion, WWE Tag Team Champion, Money in the Bank winner, and WWE Hall of Famer.

Rounding out the pack and making their WWE 2K franchise debuts are the loud-mouthed LA Knight, WWE's first-ever female Chinese Superstar Xia Li, the towering Commander Azeez and the carefree "Warrior of the Sun" Sarray.

The Whole Dam Pack is available for individual purchase, while the full set of DLC packs is included with the Season Pass, Deluxe Edition, and nWo 4-Life Digital Edition of WWE 2K22."

WWE 2K22 is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

What do you think of the roster for WWE 2K22? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!