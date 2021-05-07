WWE: 7 Things We Want on SmackDown's Throwback Episode

WWE SmackDown has been on a pretty stellar run as of late, and tonight's episode looks to continue the hit streak with a special retro-themed episode. FOX is doing other retro themes for sports such as Nascar, and if you've been watching SmackDown over the years, some things immediately come to mind when you think of older episodes. A few things definitely popped up for me when strolling down memory lane of the blue brand, and so we've collected a few things we hope to see on tonight's big retro celebration.

Now, your mind might immediately go to the return of big names associated with the SmackDown brand, and that could indeed happen. Unfortunately I'm not really holding my breath for that, mostly because those names include people like The Rock, John Cena, Big Show, and Christian.

Big Show would be an easy one, but he just recently signed with AEW. Meanwhile Edge and Christian reuniting would also be an easy pick, but Christian is over at AEW now as well.

As for The Rock and John Cena, both stars are in the midst of filming big movie and television projects, as Rock has Black Adam happening while Cena is in full Peacemaker mode fo the upcoming HBO Max show.

Still, you never know who might pop up, so WWE could surprise us. As for tonight's actual matches, there are only two matches currently set for tonight's SmackDown so far, including:

Cesaro vs Seth Rollins

Rey Mysterio vs Dolph Ziggler

As for what other matches we might see, we might see Nia Jax or Shayna Baszler in solo action and perhaps we'll see Apollo Crews take on another challenger or get a rematch with Kevin Owens. We could also see Sasha Banks return and maybe we'll get a return of Edge, as both stars haven't been seen on SmackDown since their defeats at WrestleMania 37.

We'll also likely get a promo from Roman Reigns after his defeat and exile of Daniel Bryan, but that remains to be seen.

You can check out our picks starting on the next slide and you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!