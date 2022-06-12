WWE Adds Title Match to Money in the Bank

✖

WWE's Money in the Bank seems to be in a constant state of flux due to a mix of injuries and behind-the-scenes shakeups, but we are starting to get some idea of what the card will be finally, as WWE revealed a new Title match during last night's SmackDown. The fourth match of the Money in the Bank card so far will have SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey defending her Title against Natalya, and while the match had been teased and assumed, WWE officially added the match to the card during last night's SmackDown broadcast.

Last week's SmackDown featured a No. 1 Contender's match between Aliyah, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Shotzi, Xia Li, and Shayna Baszler, and it would be Natalya emerging victorious and coming face to face with Rousey, who was sitting at the commentator's table watching it all play out. Now Natalya will officially contend with Rousey for the Title and the chance to rule the SmackDown Women's Division.

It did surprise some that Natalya was Rousey's next challenger, but reports had previously indicated that WWE was initially planning on having Sasha Banks and Naomi in Title Challenger roles. According to those reports, instead of defending their Women's Tag Team Championships, Banks and Naomi were going to next be in the Singles Titles mix, and that caused some conflict.

Since Banks and Naomi are both SmackDown stars and both walked out and are now suspended, that takes away two major pillars of the SmackDown Women's Division and two major challengers to Rousey's Title. In recent weeks WWE has started to expand TV time for more of the Division, including Shotzi and Xia Li, and Lacey Evans has also been moved back to SmackDown after suddenly being moved to Raw. Raquel Rodriguez has emerged as a major force after a fantastic Title match against Rousey shortly after her SmackDown debut, but a full feud is probably being held back for a bit longer since there is all kinds of potential there in the future.

We'll have to wait and see what other matches are added to the card in the coming weeks, but you can find the current card as it stands below.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans and TBA

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: TBA

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Natalya

What other matches do you want to see at Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!