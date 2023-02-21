Former WWE Tag Team Reuniting in AEW?

The professional wrestling multiverse is alive and well. While it's rare that companies will directly continue dormant storylines from other promotions, top brands like WWE and AEW have never been shy about alluding to their talents' storied histories. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson's allegiance with The Elite in AEW picked up where their iteration of NJPW's Bullet Club left off. Finn Balor and AJ Styles flashing the "too sweet" hand gesture on WWE TV is a reference to their time leading the aforementioned Far East stable. Jake Hager's attempt to recruit Claudio Castagnoli to the Jericho Appreciation Society came with nods to their history as the Real Americans in WWE.

Speaking of the Jericho Appreciation Society, that faction's leader may be reuniting with one of his former WWE tag partners in AEW. Chris Jericho recently filed to trademark "JERI-SHOW," the name of his tag team with "Big Show" Paul Wight. The full trademark description can be read below...

Mark For: JERI-SHOW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

Upon then-partner Edge suffering an injury in Summer 2009, Jericho turned to Wight as a replacement. The two veterans reigned with the WWE and World Tag Team Titles throughout the rest of the year before dropping the titles to D-Generation X at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs that December.

Jericho and Wight had a couple of one-off reunions in 2012, 2014, and 2016. Their last time standing side by side came on a January 2016 edition of WWE SmackDown where Wight came to the aid of Jericho, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) during their brawl with The Wyatt Family.

Wight's last AEW match came in March 2022. The heavyweight underwent knee replacement surgery that August, a procedure that left him wheelchair-bound for almost three months.

"I spent 11 weeks in a wheelchair because I was waiting for them to build the implant for my knee because of my size," Wight said. "I had crushed all the bone in the knee, I was bleeding into my shin. So, I've got a good pain tolerance, but when I say I rode the tire down to the rim, that's exactly what I did. But, luckily I still have all my ligaments in that knee, everything's good there, it's a nice, brand new titanium joint so it's good for 35 years."

