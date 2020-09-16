AJ Styles Confirms His Negotiations With AEW

✖

Last week The Young Bucks revealed in a podcast with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson that they originally planned on having three former Bullet Club members storm the ring at the end of the premiere episode of AEW Dynamite in October 2019. Those members were going to be Anderson, Gallows and, based on context clues, AJ Styles. Matt said in the interview, There was going to be another person who I would not name. Let us just say he's another Bullet Club member you may not want to talk about. We were originally going to debut AEW Dynamite at Madison Square Garden. At the end of our match, the three of you [Anderson, Gallows, and Styles] were supposed to jump the guardrail, and we were going to have a Bullet Club reunion. Obviously, things didn't work out like that."

Styles instead wound up signing another contract with WWE in mid-2019, and credited AEW for forcing WWE to offer more money. During his latest Twitch stream, Styles confirmed he had negotiations with AEW before signing.

"The Bucks are my buddies," Styles said [h/t Wrestling Inc.]. "We never discussed money or anything, but there were talks about coming in."

In a separate stream, Styles addressed the fact that he is once again working on the same brand as Paul Heyman, the man who prompted him to demand a trade to SmackDown earlier this year.

"I could care less," Styles said. "It's water under the bridge. Listen, I'm not saying I forgot what he's done, but I'm not going to be the guy that holds a grudge. It's one of those things where he knows he pissed me off and how I felt. Just because I don't trust him doesn't mean that I can't get along with him professionally. I'm not going to do or say anything mean to him. It's over. My buddies are doing fine. I was concerned about them when this whole thing went down, but they are doing great [in Impact Wrestling]."

WWE's next pay-per-view, Clash of Champions, takes place on Sept. 27. Check out the full card (so far) below: