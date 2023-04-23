Update on Former WWE Champion Returning From Injury

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has been out of action with a broken ankle since late December. And while he was still featured in the roster graphic on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of this week's WWE Draft, it doesn't sound like he's ready to get back in the ring quite yet. PWInsider offered an update over the weekend, noting that Styles wasn't in Los Angeles for WrestleMania weekend and hasn't been seen either on the road or at the WWE Performance Center. Mike Johnson wrote that the company is simply waiting for him to get cleared.

The back half of 2022 saw Styles feud with The Judgement Day and reunite with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as The OC. The trio lost a six-man tag match against Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio at Crown Jewel, followed by Styles beating Balor in a singles match at Survivor Series: WarGames. His last televised match was on Dec. 19, where he lost against Sami Zayn on an episode of Raw. Stay tuned for future updates.

