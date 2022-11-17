WWE: Shocking Stat About AJ Styles Heading Into Survivor Series WarGames

AJ Styles will face Finn Balor at WWE's final pay-per-view of 2022, Survivor Series WarGames, on Nov. 26 in Boston. The two have history given their shared connection to New Japan's Bullet Club faction and have teased forming a WWE version of that group multiple times over the years, but the onscreen relationship soured when Balor offered Styles a spot in The Judgement Day only for Styles to reject him. This has led to Styles recruiting The Good Brothers (reforming The O.C.) and Mia Yim and this one-on-one match is being positioned as the two settling their issues once and for all.

But for all Styles has accomplished in his six years with WWE — a two-time WWE Champion for a combined 511 days, a Grand Slam Champion and winner of multiple WrestleMania matches — he's actually entering Survivor Series with quite the losing streak. "The Phenomenal One's" last one-on-one victory on pay-per-view came in October 2019 at that year's Crown Jewel. Since then, he's 0-4 over the past four years.

It's almost as bad when you expand it to count multi-man matches. While not including any Royal Rumbles or battle royals, Styles is 3-16 on pay-per-view since Crown Jewel 2019. Two of those wins were thanks to his tag team partnership with Omos, while the other is a Survivor Series Elimination Match from 2020.

News broke via The Young Bucks back in 2020 that there were attempts made to have Styles leave WWE in the late 2010s and actually debut for AEW when Dynamite first premiered in October 2019. Styles confirmed those discussions occurred but no official offer was ever made. It was then reported in February that Styles agreed to a new lucrative multi-year contract with WWE.

Do you think Styles will break his unfortunate streak against Balor? Check out the updated card for Survivor Series WarGames and let us know in the comments!