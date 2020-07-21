WWE's AJ Styles Confirms His "Mount Rushmore" of Wrestling

✖

AJ Styles has had a lot of amazing matches as of late, marking the recent retirement of the Undertaker with the Boneyard Match that took place at the latest Wrestlemania as well as his participation in the battle royale that took place at Money In The Bank, and the legendary wrestler recently had the opportunity to sit down and chat about who would make his "Mount Rushmore of Professional Wrestling". There are certainly a number of different choices to choose from within the decades of not only World Wrestling Entertainment, but professional wrestling as a whole but Styles makes some good choices here!

Styles, for his four professional wrestlers that would be carved into the side of a mountain, boiled down to Andre The Giant, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and Lou Thesz! He also mentions that Macho Man Randy Savage and Ricky The Dragon Steamboat would definitely be top contenders for the valued spots.

In the interview itself with the publication of The Sun, Styles broke down just why he went with the choices he did for his own version of Mount Rushmore using some of the most legendary wrestlers in the world of professional wrestlers:

"The reason why so many guys and girls get the opportunity to make a living, right. So who are those people? Ric Flair is gonna be up there. He has to be. I mean, but Lou Thesz is also another guy that you know. Do we throw Hogan in there because everybody remembers? I didn’t watch WWF at the time when I was a kid, but I watched the cartoon on Saturday mornings. So that’s how I knew who Hulk Hogan was. But then again, in Rocky III as well, Thunderlips, so I knew him from that but I didn’t watch the wrestling. So he surpassed that, bigger than wrestling, he was a movie star as well.

In fact, he was probably the first one to do it. So if I had to, and I know I’ll go back and I’ll change this a million times, Ric Flair. Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Lou Thesz. I’m trying to reach not just WWE, you know, but outside of that as well. The reason why I saw Lou Thesz and not some other guys who have definitely shaped this business is because I didn’t watch it."

