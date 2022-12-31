WWE's AJ Styles Reveals Injury Status

Fans in attendance at WWE's live event in Hershey, PA the other day saw the referee flash the X symbol after AJ Styles came down on the outside, which means it's a legitimate injury. Fans were concerned and hoping Styles was okay, and the Phenomenal One released an update on his health and the injury on Twitter. Styles revealed that he broke his ankle, but he did also add that thankfully he won't need surgery. He did say that this will be the longest he's ever been out of the ring and thanked fans for all their support.

On Twitter Styles wrote "Just want you guys to know that I'm ok. Broken ankle is what I'm dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes."

Styles was involved in a match alongside Karl Anderson and Mia Yim of The OC, and they were taking on The Judgement Day's Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest. After Styles came down on his leg Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston posted a photo of Anderson and Yim kneeling on either side of Styles, and that was when the X symbol was put up.

It's unfortunate that Styles will be out of action for a while, as that probably means he will be out for the Royal Rumble, which takes place at the end of January. That said, fans will be excited to see him fully recovered and back in the ring, and we wish him all the best and a speedy recovery.

As for the Rumble, the qualifying matches will soon start on Raw and SmackDown, but there is already one match set for the card. That would be LA Knight vs Bray Wyatt, as Knight challenged Wyatt to a match at the Rumble during last night's SmackDown. Unfortunately, that was followed by the return of Uncle Howdy, and though it seemed Howdy was on Wyatt's side initially, the mysterious character hit Wyatt with a Sister Abigail and left the ring. It would seem they are set to make Wyatt's life difficult over the next weeks too, but we'll just have to wait and see how it all plays out.

