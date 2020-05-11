More Details on Alberto Del Rio's Arrest Revealed

✖

Four-time WWE world champion Alberto Del Rio was arrested over the weekend in San Antonio on charges of sexual assault and causing bodily harm. The news of Del Rio's arrest broke on Sunday, and since then disturbing details have come to light via his released arrest report. According to the report, first acquired by TMZ Sports, Del Rio allegedly accused the female victim of being unfaithful on the night of May 3 and attacked her from approximately 10 p.m. local time until 2:30 the following morning.

According to woman, Del Rio's alleged attack including breaking her cell phone and laptop, attempting to burn her passport, shoving a a sock in her mouth to keep her quiet, hitting her several times in the head which caused her to feel "woozy and dizzy," sexually assaulted her with his genitalia and was left with bruises on her face, neck, arms and legs.

Del Rio was released on a $50,000 bail.

Following stints in Mexican promotions Lucha Libre AAA and CMLL, Del Rio signed a three-year contract with WWE beginning in 2009, and first started appearing on the main roster in 2010. He stayed with the company until 2014, then returned from 2015-16 after stints in Lucha Underground, Ring of Honor, World Wrestling League, World Wrestling Council and AAA. By the end of his second WWE run Del Ri had held the WWE Championship twice, the World Heavyweight Championship twice, the United States Championship twice and had won the 2011 Raw Money in the bank Ladder Match and the 2011 Royal Rumble.

Del Rio claimed back in March that he had begun negotiations with WWE for a third run with the company.

"We have been in communication," Del Rio said in an interview. "We have rebuilt the bridge. On their part, they were wrong on some decisions and I also did some things wrong on my part. I am hoping that we can reach an agreement sometime this year or by the middle of this year I'll be back there."

However those accusations were quickly shot down by multiple reports. Several unnamed sources from within the company said WWE had no interest bringing Del Rio back given his tumultuous relationship with former Divas Champion Paige, who is still employed with the company and frequently appears on WWE Backstage.

