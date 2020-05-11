Aleister Black Has the Perfect Response to Getting Thrown off the WWE Headquarters Roof

✖

This year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match ended with 12 men and women fighting on the roof of WWE Headquarters for the two Money in the Bank briefcases. Given that wrestlers had brought it up in the weeks leading up to the show, fans assumed one wrestler would be the unlucky soul who got thrown off the rooftop. It turned out those fans were wrong — it was actually two wrestlers. Late in the match Baron Corbin tossed both Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black off the side railing, implying that both had been tossed off the roof.

While fans were wondering aloud on social media if Mysterio was dead, Black delivered a hilarious response.

And for anybody worried about the two possibly performing a dangerous stunt, a closer look at the layout of the set shows the two weren't actually close to the edge.

Corbin and AJ Styles wound up unhooking the briefcase at the same time, only for Elias to appear out of nowhere and smack Corbin in the back with a guitar. The attack caused both men to fumble the briefcase, hurling it into the air and right into the arms of Otis. Meanwhile Asuka took home the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase.

