WWE's Alexa Bliss Contacts Authorities Over Fan Threats

There definitely is a dark side of the ring that has been chronicled on numerous occasions when it comes to the world of professional wrestling, but one of the latest involves WWE's Alexa Bliss and a "fan" that made threatening remarks to the point where the superstar contacted the authorities. With Bliss taking on a darker motif to follow in the footsteps of the Fiend, Bray Wyatt's departure from World Wrestling Entertainment has left Alexa as a superstar within the organization who isn't afraid to tap into her dark side if the need arises.

In a recent Instagram Post hyping her upcoming charity stream for the "Saving Huey Foundation", Bliss had to inform a threatening fan that their comments were directed to the proper authorities, following a string of threatening direct messages that had been sent her way:

Bliss responded to the threats made on her Instagram Account with the following statement:

"I do have something to say – I saw the DM you sent to people saying you were going to shoot me and my husband yourself. Those screenshots have been turned in."

Earlier this year, Alexa Bliss was married to musician Ryan Cabrera, and spoke to People Magazine about the preparation for her big day:

"With my dress, there wasn't anything that I knew I wanted, I just knew what I didn't want," Bliss said. "I was scrolling through different designers on Instagram and Pinterest and all these things, and I came across Netta BenShabu's designs, and I really loved them. I knew, like, 'OK, so this is who I'm going to buy my dress from.'...Two days later, Ryan coincidentally was like, 'Hey, so I set you up a dress appointment with this boutique in L.A., Kinsley James, and they actually have a designer who wants to design a dress for you.' I was like, 'Oh, I already have a designer in mind.' He was like, 'Oh, well at least go hear her out. Her name is Netta BenShabu.' I was like, 'Wait, what?'"

Recently, Alexa Bliss returned to the ring via WWE's Monday Night Raw, with the professional wrestling organization congratulating Bliss on her "quick win" against fellow superstar Sonya Deville:

Via Wrestling News